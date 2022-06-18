FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

FSBW opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. Research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $35,671.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,880 shares of company stock valued at $350,612 over the last three months. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.