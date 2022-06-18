FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.76. Approximately 89,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 67,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 22.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 63.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth approximately $1,289,000.

