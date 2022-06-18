Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 7,319 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. 13,726,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,266,784. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

