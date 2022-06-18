Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after buying an additional 67,178 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.47. 2,192,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,983. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.92. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $219.31 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.82.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

