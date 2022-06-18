Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.54 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,578,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,998. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.08 and a 200 day moving average of $200.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

