Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.74 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,536. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.