Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 107,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Zoetis by 472.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.43.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,865,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,360. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.19. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

