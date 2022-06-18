Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,220,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,279,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 14.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after buying an additional 283,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Chubb by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 718,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,987,000 after buying an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,500,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.94. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

