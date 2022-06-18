Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,758 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $211.88. 3,153,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,497. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.26 and its 200-day moving average is $266.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.