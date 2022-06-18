Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 4,043 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,133 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 136,042 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,451,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,126,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

HPQ stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,542,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,573,019. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.