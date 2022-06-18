Function X Achieves Market Cap of $63.17 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $63.17 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005208 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,314.56 or 1.00020306 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00030885 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001444 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00020513 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001094 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
