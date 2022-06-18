G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.33

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 14203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,507,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.