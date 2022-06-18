Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.98. 212,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,945,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

