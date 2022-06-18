Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.98. 212,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,945,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Separately, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.
About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
