Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,664,000 after buying an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,573,000 after purchasing an additional 748,684 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,542,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,817,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,355,000 after purchasing an additional 619,443 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,521,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

