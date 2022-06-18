Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

