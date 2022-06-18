Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,539,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,829,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,667,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $43.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

