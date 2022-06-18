Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 78,853 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.08 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $51.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.