Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,088,000 after acquiring an additional 321,696 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after acquiring an additional 113,397 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,889,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $191.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

