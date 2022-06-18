Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 341 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,975,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $217.31 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.