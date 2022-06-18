Gas (GAS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.45 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $24.77 million and $11.45 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $2.45 or 0.00012966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.47 or 0.03258342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00124399 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00095484 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

