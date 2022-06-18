Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stake Lessened by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Gates Industrial worth $24,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of GTES opened at $10.94 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

