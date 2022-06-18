GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Stock Price Down 2%

GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 60,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 58,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPRFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GCM Mining from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of GCM Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0116 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

GCM Mining Company Profile (OTC:TPRFF)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

