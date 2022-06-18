GCN Coin Price Down 34.9% This Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $22,837.04 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00026813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00238582 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000896 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000653 BTC.

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

