Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBERY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geberit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $47.98 on Friday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.8132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

