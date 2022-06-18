Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.97 million and a PE ratio of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 42.36 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 77.80 ($0.94). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.94.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

