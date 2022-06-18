General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GD stock opened at $209.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

