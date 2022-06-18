General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by an average of 52.4% annually over the last three years. General Electric has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Electric to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $66.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.