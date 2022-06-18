Genesis Shards Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,330.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $140,304.28 and approximately $1,330.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $699.45 or 0.03925452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005604 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00128894 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00100664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

