Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Purchased by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GENI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,757 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,063 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,848 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,033 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 475,799 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GENI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

NYSE GENI opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

