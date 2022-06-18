Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in May

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

GDLLF stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.

Geodrill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

