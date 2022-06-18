George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne Sells 123 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.06, for a total transaction of C$18,088.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$806,624.10.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$142.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$114.84 and a 1-year high of C$162.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$153.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$148.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.99.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 10.7899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. George Weston’s payout ratio is 72.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WN shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$177.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$168.67.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

