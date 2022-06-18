Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) (LON:GHG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $70.80

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) (LON:GHG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.80 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 70.80 ($0.86). Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) shares last traded at GBX 70.80 ($0.86), with a volume of 18,341 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.80.
About Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (GHG.L) (LON:GHG)
