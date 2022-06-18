Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 111 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,573,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $397 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

