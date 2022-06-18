Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 550 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.68) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.04) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.62) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 630 ($7.65) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.86) to GBX 770 ($9.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 594.75 ($7.22).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 461.20 ($5.60) on Tuesday. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 289.65 ($3.52) and a one year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 500.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 450.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

