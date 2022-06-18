Global Social Chain Price Reaches $0.0015 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $724,879.53 and approximately $14,631.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005446 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,365.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00119695 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

