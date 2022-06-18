Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) Trading Down 4.4%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX – Get Rating) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 14,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 31,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.