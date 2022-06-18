Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) Trading Down 4.4%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX – Get Rating) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 14,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 31,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39.

