GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $504.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $698,083.02 and approximately $504.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 60.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,146.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $982.61 or 0.05131952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00026318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00240160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.65 or 0.00624926 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00537947 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00071907 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

