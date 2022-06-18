GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 74.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 74.7% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $517,409.87 and $1,681.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,410.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.50 or 0.05269380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00230328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.00577224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00553986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00069301 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004109 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

