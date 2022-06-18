Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,140,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 52,390,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 17,887,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Globalstar by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,629,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 966,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,490,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,879 shares during the period. Plustick Management LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 6.9% during the first quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,300,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Globalstar by 44.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.19. 4,840,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.04.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

