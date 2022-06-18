Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 155.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,873 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 441,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 747,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

