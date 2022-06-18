Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Position Raised by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 113,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 375,182 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 141,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSBD shares. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

