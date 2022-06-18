Golos Blockchain (GLS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $423.00

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $626,865.37 and approximately $423.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Golos Blockchain

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 298,378,978 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

