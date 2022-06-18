Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.07% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 381,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,371,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after acquiring an additional 113,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 74,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. 1,485,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

GBDC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

