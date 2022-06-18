Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Verdad Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

