Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Verdad Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

