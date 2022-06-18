GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target Cut to $8.00

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPRO. Citigroup cut their price target on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.30.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. GoPro has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $923.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,634,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $105,345.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,048 shares of company stock worth $2,253,906. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 67.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 34.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

