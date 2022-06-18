Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 56,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 55,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

About Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF)

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas Region of southern Namibia covers an area of approximately 137,473 hectares; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

