Graviocoin (GIO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $262.00

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $262.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00024355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00237137 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000878 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.