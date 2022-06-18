Gravity Finance Trading 59.3% Lower This Week (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 59.3% against the US dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $538,425.91 and $313.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.9% against the dollar and now trades at $815.99 or 0.04281277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00110041 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00096369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.