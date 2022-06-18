Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

GWO stock opened at C$30.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84, a current ratio of 25.31 and a quick ratio of 21.78. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$30.48 and a 12 month high of C$41.50.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$9.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.9900003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.21%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Claude Généreux bought 6,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$195,300.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

