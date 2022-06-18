Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Short Interest Update

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Green Planet Bioengineering stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Green Planet Bioengineering has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

Get Green Planet Bioengineering alerts:

Green Planet Bioengineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Planet Bioengineering Co Ltd. operates as a shell company, with the purpose of acquisition and merging with an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Planet Bioengineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Planet Bioengineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.