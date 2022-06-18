Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Short Interest Update

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Green Planet Bioengineering stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Green Planet Bioengineering has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.
Green Planet Bioengineering Company Profile (Get Rating)
